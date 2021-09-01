iHeartRadio

Woman, 22, dead in crash near Saskatoon

A 22-year-old woman died after a crash at Highway 41 and Highway 5, according to police. (Shawn Churchill/CTV Saskatoon)

A 22-year-old woman died after her car collided with a semi near Saskatoon.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at Highway 41 and Highway 5, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the semi-trailer was uninjured.

The area has now been cleared.

