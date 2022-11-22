Woman, 23, charged with assault after senior pushed outside Oak Bay home
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with assault after she allegedly tried to push her way into the home of an 85-year-old man in Oak Bay, B.C.
The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 in the area of Hall Road. The senior answered a knock on his front door believing it was someone delivering his newspaper.
When he opened the door, he was confronted by a woman who announced, "I am coming in," according to the Oak Bay Police Department.
The man protested and a struggle ensued, resulting in the man being pushed down his front steps, police said.
A neighbour who heard the commotion rushed to the senior's aid and helped steady him, police said in a Nov. 11 release seeking help identifying the perpetrator.
The woman fled on foot and was chased a short distance by a neighbour, who captured a photo of her before calling police.
Police said Tuesday that several tipsters came forward and investigators were able to identify the woman on Nov. 19.
She has been charged with assault and is scheduled to appear in court in 2023, police said.
-
Police warn of Windsor Public Library job application scamWindsor police are warning the public about a scam involving Windsor Public Library job applications.
-
West Shore students gear up for massive food drive fundraiserStudents on the West Shore are reviving a popular fundraising tradition to help feed families in their community.
-
Downtown Toronto's worker foot traffic still down 46% compared to pre-pandemic: studyDowntown Toronto’s worker foot traffic is still down significantly compared to pre-pandemic levels due to increased remote and hybrid work.
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities programThe City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
-
OPP seeks to identify two men in connection with a sexual assault investigationPolice released composite sketches of two "persons of interest" in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Ramara Township in September.
-
Santa is back to take your questions on CTV and Newstalk 580 CFRAIt’s Santa’s busy season, but he is making time to answer your questions on CTV Ottawa and Newstalk 580 CFRA.
-
Ford government's housing bill could actually slow development in Toronto, city staff warnA new analysis of the Ford government’s proposed housing legislation by City of Toronto staff is warning that the plan will have major negative financial ramifications for the city without clearly advancing the goals of getting more housing built.
-
Health minister calls Ontario child's 40-hour ER wait 'deeply disturbing' but says the issue is 'not new'News of an Ontario child's 40-hour wait in the emergency room made its way to Queen’s Park Wednesday, but the health minister said the overwhelmed state of hospitals in the province is not a new phenomenon.
-
Murder of Halifax man Ryan Nehiley remains unsolved 4 years laterHalifax police say they continue to investigate the murder of Ryan Michael Nehiley four years after his death.