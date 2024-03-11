Woman, 23, charged with impaired driving in northern Ont. crash

A 23-year-old woman is charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in the Township of Charlton-Dack, southeast of Timmins, Ont.

Officers discovered the crash on Highway 560 shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release.

“Members of the Temiskaming OPP came upon a motor vehicle in the ditch,” said police.

“Through investigation, police determined that the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages.”

Police transported the driver to the Temiskaming detachment for further testing.

The OPP did not indicate any injuries caused by the collision.

The accused woman from Armstrong Township, Ont., is facing two impaired driving charges as a result of the incident.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

The vehicle involved in the crash was impounded for seven days by police and the accused also received a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension.