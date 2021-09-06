Woman, 25, charged after 3-vehicle crash on Boychuk Drive

Traffic restrictions have been lifted on Boychuk Drive between Briarwood Road and 8th Street East after Saskatoon police investigated a three-vehicle crash resulting in injuries.

Police responded to the crash just after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

SPS said it received information that a white SUV was travelling at a high rate of speed and collided with other vehicles, causing injuries to several people.

Three people, including the driver of the SUV, are in hospital receiving care, the release said.

One person has significant head injuries, according to SPS.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm.