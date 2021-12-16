Woman, 25, killed in crash that trapped 4 others near Duncan, B.C.
A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash on the Trans-Canada highway Wednesday night near Duncan, B.C.
Police received a call just before midnight from one of four passengers who were still trapped inside the pickup truck, which had crashed near Mays Road, north of the city.
The driver was ejected from the truck and was found under the vehicle. The Duncan woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement Thursday.
When officers arrived they found the four passengers were uninjured after the Ford F150 slid down an embankment and came to a rest on the driver's side.
Paramedics and firefighters attended and helped remove the trapped passengers.
"It is too early in the investigation to speculate on the cause of the collision," said RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau in the statement.
Collision analysts were still investigating Thursday afternoon. The black Ford F150 was removed from the scene and seized for further examination, police said.
The highway was closed for approximately four hours overnight, reopening early Thursday morning.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-748-5522.
