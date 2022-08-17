Woman, 28, killed in chain-reaction crash east of Ottawa

A 28-year-old woman was killed and three other people were injured in a chain-reaction crash east of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the four-vehicle collision at County Road 17 and County Road 9 in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the initial investigation shows an eastbound vehicle struck another vehicle that was stopped for construction on the roadway. The collision caused a chain-reaction crash with two other vehicles.

A 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old woman was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police say a 33-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

Officers with the Hawkesbury OPP continue to investigate.