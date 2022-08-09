Woman, 28, killed in two-vehicle crash in Hampton P.E.I.
One woman is dead and another is in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Hampton, P.E.I.
East Prince RCMP, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash on Route 1 just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Police believe an eastbound car crossed the centerline and collided with a car in the westbound lane.
The driver of the eastbound car died at the scene from her injuries. The 28-year-old woman was from Queens County.
The driver of the westbound car, a 36-year-old woman from Queens County, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation, but police believe weather conditions may have been a factor.
“Heavy rain in the area at the time and road conditions were wet and it could be a possible contributing factor,” said RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn.
The road was closed for several hours Tuesday but has since reopened.
