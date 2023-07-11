iHeartRadio

Woman, 29, missing from Nanaimo found safe: RCMP


Mounties in Nanaimo say a 29-year-old woman who had been missing for several weeks has been found safe.

The Nanaimo RCMP say the woman, of no fixed address, had last contacted her family in mid-June.

She was reported missing to police on July 9 after missing her young daughter's birthday.

In an update Tuesday, the Nanaimo RCMP said she had been located.

