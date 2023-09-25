Woman, 31 killed in Clearview Township collision identified

The woman killed in a collision in Clearview Township over the weekend that also injured several others, including a baby and child, has been identified.

Officials with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) issued a statement on Monday, confirming 31-year-old Katie Marshall, a member of the Barrie hospital's security team, died in the crash on Saturday.

"She was fiercely protective of her team, a dedicated professional and, above all else, came to work every day to make a difference with a bright smile on her face," said Andrew Bell, Director, Emergency Management, Safety and Security.

"She had a strong connection with her family and would always tell stories about times at the farm, fishing with her dad, riding with her mom, spending quality playtime with her nephew, and, of course, living life with her real-life cowboy husband. Our deepest condolences to Katie's family, especially her husband, parents, and brother," RVH stated.

Provincial police say the collision happened shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday at 3-4 Sideroad Sunnidale and Concession Road 9 Sunnidale.

Police say an infant and the driver of one of the vehicles were airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries, while another child suffered minor injuries.

Police say several other passengers involved in the collision were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. They have all since been released.

RVH has lowered its flag to half-mast Monday to honour Marshall.

"We will all work toward remembering Katie as the amazing team member and person she was," RVH stated.

Huronia West OPP urges anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision to contact the service at 705-429-3575 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.