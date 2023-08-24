Woman, 34, charged in gas station robbery: N.S. RCMP

A 34-year-old woman has been charged following an armed robbery in Fall River, N.S., last month.

RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station on Highway 2 on July 30 around 9 p.m.

Police say a woman entered the gas station, showed a handgun and demanded money.

The woman then fled the scene in a sedan, driven by a man, with cash, cigarettes and lighters.

The store employee was not hurt.

Police say the woman was found and was safely arrested on Wednesday.

The woman was held in custody overnight.

Laura Ann Johnson has been charged with:

robbery

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

carrying a concealed weapon

breach of probation

She will appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.

