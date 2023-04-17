Woman, 35, dies after vehicle goes off-road, hits tree: N.B. RCMP

A Hatfield Point, N.B., woman died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

The RCMP believes it happened when she lost control of her vehicle, went off the road and hit a tree along Route 710 Saturday.

Police and first responders were called to the scene around 4:20 p.m. The woman, 35, died at the scene from her injuries. She was the only person in the vehicle.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office are working on the investigation.

An autopsy is set to determine the woman's exact cause of death.