Woman, 36, charged with forcible confinement after report of woman in distress: Sask. RCMP

A 36-year-old woman faces charges of aggravated assault and forcible confinement after an investigation by Meadow Lake RCMP.

On Jan. 29, RCMP received a report of a woman in distress at a home in Meadow Lake.

According to a news release, officers entered the home and located an injured woman inside.

Their investigation has determined that she had been threatened and assaulted by multiple people earlier that day, then forcibly confined, police say.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers were investigating, they noticed a large quantity of mail in the home, according to police. They secured the home, then obtained and executed a search warrant. The mail was seized and is believed to be connected to ongoing investigations into break-ins to mailboxes in Meadow Lake, police say.

Brenda Partridge, of Meadow Lake, has been charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and possession of matter stolen from mail.

A warrant has been issued for Partridge’s arrest and Meadow Lake RCMP are trying to locate and arrest her.

She is described as five-foot-eight and 300 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.