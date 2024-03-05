Woman, 36, charged with impaired driving in crash near Parry Sound

A 36-year-old woman is charged with speeding and impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash in the Parry Sound area sent her and a passenger to hospital.

Officers came upon the collision on Highway 518 in the Township of Seguin shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Both the driver and a passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash and were taken to hospital.

The accused is a local woman who is charged with operation while impaired causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, driving while suspended, stunt driving and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court April 18.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and she received a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension.

A conviction of impaired driving causing bodily harm has a minimum prison sentence of two years with a penalty of up to 14 years if indicted, Thinkinsure said in an article online.