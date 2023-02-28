Woman, 44, charged with murder after Grimsby collision kills elderly woman

A Stoney Creek woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a weekend collision in Grimsby that claimed the life of an elderly woman.

The two-vehicle collision happened near Ridge Road West and Mountain Road at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Niagara police say that investigators believe the suspect “intentionally” struck the second vehicle, causing it to go into a ditch.

Police arrived to find an 82-year-old woman without vital signs and a 79-year-old man with unspecified injuries. The woman was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead while the man was taken to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment.

Police say that the suspect was arrested at the scene, at which point homicide detectives took carriage of the investigation. The parties were not known to each other, according to police.

Sonya Sekhon, 44, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident.

The identity of the female victim has not been released.