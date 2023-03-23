iHeartRadio

Woman, 44, dies after car collides with tree: P.E.I. RCMP


The RCMP says a 44-year-old woman has died after a crash in St. Andrews, P.E.I., Thursday morning.

Police, EMS and the East River Fire Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on French Village Road around 7:45 a.m.

Police say a small sedan left the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

