Woman, 44, dies after car collides with tree: P.E.I. RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
The RCMP says a 44-year-old woman has died after a crash in St. Andrews, P.E.I., Thursday morning.
Police, EMS and the East River Fire Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on French Village Road around 7:45 a.m.
Police say a small sedan left the road and hit a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
