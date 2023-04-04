iHeartRadio

Woman, 45, hospitalized after dog bite in south Edmonton


An Edmonton woman was taken to hospital Tuesday evening after a dog bit her, Alberta Health Services says.

Around 8:41 p.m., paramedics responded to 18 Avenue and 63A Street S.W. to find an injured 45-year-old in stable condition.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to the Edmonton Police Service and bylaw officers for further information.

