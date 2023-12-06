Woman, 46, dead after minivan crashes into Saanich home
A 46-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash at a home in Saanich on Wednesday.
First responders were called to the 700 block of Rogers Avenue in a residential neighbourhood north of Victoria at 8:43 a.m., Saanich police said in a news release.
Investigators say a Dodge Caravan had crashed at low speed into the front porch of a home.
The driver is believed to have suffered a "significant medical event" before the crash, police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene while passengers in the vehicle and residents in the home were not physically injured, police said.
The Saanich Police Department is assisting the BC Coroners Service in its death investigation.
Traffic in the area was temporarily disrupted while first responders were on scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, including those with dash cam footage, are asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.
