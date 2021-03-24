Woman, 53, dies in single-vehicle crash in Ramara Township

A Ramara Township woman died after her vehicle collided with a tree Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews, including Ramara Fire and Rescue Services and paramedics from Rama and Simcoe County, rushed to the scene around 12:30 pm on County Road 46 between Sideroad 15 and County Road 169.

The 53-year-old victim, Julia Laughlin, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police closed County Road 46 for several hours to investigate why her vehicle left the roadway, causing the deadly collision.

The investigation continues. Police encourage anyone who witnessed the collision or who might have dash cam video to contact the Orillia OPP.