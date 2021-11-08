Woman, 60, dies in single-vehicle collision in southern N.S.
RCMP in southern Nova Scotia are investigating after a 60-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle collision in Port L'Hebert on Friday morning.
Queens District RCMP says at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 5, emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle collision on East Port L'Hebert Rd.
Police, fire and EHS attended the scene where it was determined that a white station wagon had been travelling on East Port L'Hebert Rd. when it left the road and came to rest in a ditch.
The driver and sole occupant of the station wagon, a 60-year-old Queens County woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A collision reconstructionist attended and the investigation is ongoing. East Port L'Hebert Rd. was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
