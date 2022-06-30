Woman, 66, dies in Digby County house fire
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Stephen Wentzell
A woman has died in a house fire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County.
RCMP officers responded to a report of a residence engulfed in flames in Roxville, N.S., around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
A 76-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries while escaping the home.
Police say, due to the severity and unsafe conditions from the damage, a 66-year-old woman from Roxville was found inside the home later Wednesday morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The RCMP are continuing their investigation in conjunction with the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.
