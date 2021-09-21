Woman, 67, dies in head-on collision on N.B. highway
A 67-year-old woman has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in Brantville, New Brunswick.
Tracadie RCMP says at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, officers responded to a report of a collision between a car and a dump truck on Route 11.
Police say the sole occupant of the car, a 67-year-old woman, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.
The sole occupant of the dump truck, a 54-year-old man, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe the collision occurred when the driver of the car travelling southbound crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the dump truck travelling northbound.
The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.
