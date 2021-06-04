Woman, 70, facing charges after 11-month-old baby goes missing in Ottawa, police say

Ottawa Police say a 70-year-old woman facing charges after an 11-month-old baby was taken in Ottawa's west end did not know the mother or the child.

The toddler, who was the subject of an Amber Alert and a nine-hour search by police, was located safe and sound in an apartment Friday morning. A woman was taken into custody.

Police say the mother, who was visiting Ottawa from Nunavut, reported to police that another woman had taken the child at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The girl had been last seen in the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Road.

The Ottawa Police Emergency Services Unit, Neighbourhood Resource Team and Frontline Patrol resources conducted a search of the area. An Amber Alert was issued at approximately 3:30 a.m.

In a statement, police say an officer located a potential witness investigators were seeking in the area.

"Further investigation led officers to an apartment in the 800 block of Pinecrest Road. When officers arrived at the unit, they heard a baby crying inside," police said Friday afternoon.

"The officers entered the apartment and located the missing girl."

The toddler was transported to hospital for further examination.

One person was taken into custody Friday morning. Police say the woman is unknown to the mother and child.

On Friday afternoon, the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit announced the woman was facing four charges, including kidnapping, obstructing a peace officer and aggravated assault.

Police say they will not be releasing the woman's name at this time.

"The discovery of this little girl safe and sound was the conclusion we were working for and we are all thankful for this happy result," said Chief Peter Sloly in a statement.

"I want to thank all the members who worked to locate her. It was an example of great frontline police work and investigation."

There was a large police presence in the area where the girl went missing from, with officers conducting a ground search for much of the morning.

