Woman, 75, dies following collision involving car, semi-tractor in Glenwood, N.S.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP is investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman in Glenwood, N.S.

Police, along with fire and EHS members, responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 103 around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a car and semi-tractor had been travelling in opposite directions on Highway 103 when they collided.

The driver of the car, a 75-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-tractor, a 46-year-old man, was not injured.

Highway 103 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.