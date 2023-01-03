Woman, 77, taken to hospital following four-vehicle crash on Lewvan Drive
A woman was sent to hospital with injuries following a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. and involved four vehicles, according to an emailed statement from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
A black Chevrolet Silverado travelling northbound on Lewvan Drive is believed to have collided with a southbound tan Chrysler Concorde, turned left onto Dewdney Avenue and then hit two more westbound vehicles.
The injured woman taken to hospital was the driver of the Chrysler Concorde, police said.
Traffic restrictions were in effect due to the crash, but the roadway has since been reopened.
RPS said it is too early to know if any charges will be laid as a result of the investigation.
