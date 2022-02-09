Woman, 83, dead in crash near Spruce Home, Sask.
Video Journalist CTV News Prince Albert
Lisa Risom
An 83-year-old Prince Albert woman died in a crash on Highway 2 near Spruce Home on Wednesday.
A semi, a car and a truck collided, RCMP said in a news release. The woman was the sole occupant of the car.
The drivers of the semi and truck did not report injuries.
Prince Albert RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist continue to investigate.
