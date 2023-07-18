Woman, 86, dies following Sunday crash in northeast Edmonton
The 86-year-old passenger of an SUV involved in a three-vehicle crash in northeast Edmonton last weekend has died from her injuries.
The collision happened at the intersection of 153 Avenue and 66 Street at 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
Police said a 2015 Toyota RAV4 was being driven by a 47-year-old woman, with the senior in the passenger seat, when it collided with a 2007 Toyota Matrix driven by a 41-year-old woman.
The force of the collision caused the Matrix to strike a third vehicle, police said.
"Initially, injuries were considered minor, and EMS were requested for precautionary reasons to medically check the occupants," Sgt. Dan Tames wrote in a Tuesday news release.
"While checking on the passenger of the Rav4, the 86-year-old female’s condition suddenly deteriorated. She was subsequently transported to hospital where sadly she passed away."
Tames said investigators are still working to determine which vehicle ran a red light, but speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of it is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
