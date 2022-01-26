Woman, 87, suffers life-threatening injuries in serious crash in Georgina
Police are appealing to witnesses of a serious collision from early Tuesday afternoon in Georgina that sent two people to the hospital.
York Regional Police say an 87-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash between a red Ford Ranger and a red Honda CRV.
They say it happened around noon in the area of Black River Road and Bayvista Lane, east of Sutton.
The 48-year-old pickup truck driver also needed medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the SUV driver was not injured.
Officers are investigating the cause of the collision and urge witnesses or anyone with dash cam video from the area to come forward.
York Regional Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave an anonymous tip online.
