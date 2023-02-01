Woman, 90, dies after car flips over on Saint John street

A 90-year-old woman has died after a collision caused the car she was travelling in to roll over in Saint John, N.B.

Police responded to the two-vehicle collision on Courtenay Avenue and Jean Street just after 2:50 p.m. Monday.

The Saint John Police Force says a black sedan was driving on Jean Street when it collided with a silver passenger van on Courtenay Avenue, causing the sedan to flip over.

Both people inside the sedan were pulled out by the Saint John Fire Department and taken to hospital.

A 90-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver was released from hospital.

The driver of the van, who was the only person inside, wasn’t taken to hospital.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation.

The Saint John Police Force is asking any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam or video footage to call (506) 648-3333.