Woman abducted, drugged and sexually assaulted before being abandoned in a different city: BPS

Brantford police say a woman was walking when she was abducted in Hamilton by an unknown man, drugged and driven to a remote location in Brantford where she was sexually assaulted and abandoned.

Police said the woman was abducted on April 27 around 3:30 a.m. from the Barton Street East and Wellington Street area in Hamilton.

Police are looking for help from the public to identify a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in this incident.

According to police, the suspect was driving a red two-door Jeep Wrangler with a black hard top and black plastic fenders.

He is described as a white man, in his late 30’s to early 40’s and around 5-foot-11, with a medium to heavy build.

Police said he is balding with a brown goatee and was wearing frameless eyeglasses.

He was also reported to have a tattoo on his right upper arm, according to police.

Hamilton Police Services are also investigating.

Brantford police did not immediately reply when asked when the woman was found and what date a report on this incident was made.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, the vehicle, or any other information that could assist investigators with this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Philip Minotti at 519-756-7050 extension 2265 or Detective Paul Cottrill with Hamilton Police Services at 1-905-540-5544.