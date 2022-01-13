Woman abducted from her Wasaga Beach home by 'armed and dangerous' men

Provincial police are searching for a Wasaga Beach woman allegedly taken by three "armed and dangerous" men during a home invasion.

Huronia West OPP says three suspects broke into the home on Trailwood Place and abducted Elnaz Hajtamiri shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

OPP says the suspects are three black men who fled in a white SUV.

"We can't speculate on why this happened. Our goal is to ensure that Elnaz is safe and to bring her home," police said in a video posted on social media.

Hajtamiri is 37-years-old, five foot three inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair, who also goes by the surname Tamiri.

Police say the men are considered armed and dangerous and are concerned for the woman's safety.

"We have an army of officers that are involved right now, and it's a very active investigation, and all of our resources are out," said OPP Const. Elizabeth Newton.

Neighbours say the typically quiet community was a picture of chaos Wednesday night, with police swarming the area.

"The whole street was full of cops," says one neighbour who didn't want to be identified.

Officers are checking with everyone in the neighbourhood for information or security camera footage.

Detectives remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the investigation, including whether the victim and suspects were known to each other.

Police say that if anyone sees the suspects or suspect vehicle, to immediately call 911. They say not to approach the men.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

