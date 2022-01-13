Woman abducted from her Wasaga Beach home by three suspects
Provincial police are searching for a woman allegedly taken during a home invasion in Wasaga Beach.
Huronia West OPP says three suspects broke into the home on Trailwood Place and abducted the victim shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
OPP says the suspects are three black men who fled in a white SUV.
Police say the men are considered armed and dangerous.
"We don't have further description at this time," police said via social media. "We can't speculate on why this happened. Our goal is to ensure that Elnaz is safe and to bring her home," the officer continued.
Police are concerned for the woman's safety.
The victim, Elnaz Hajtamiri, is 37-years-old, five foot three inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.
Hajtamiri also goes by the surname Tamiri.
Police say that if you see these suspects, immediately call 911. They say not to approach the men.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
