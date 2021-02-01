A woman accused in a disturbing sexual assault at a Vancouver homeless camp has been located weeks after she disappeared from a halfway house.

Nicole Edwards was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, and was arrested Monday morning in the city's Downtown Eastside, police said.

She was found following a tip, the Vancouver Police Department said, and was arrested without incident near Oppenheimer Park.

Prior to her arrest, she was last seen leaving her halfway house in Surrey on Jan. 6, but police didn't alert the public to her disappearance until Jan. 22.

This was not the first time Edwards has been the subject of a warrant for breach of conditions.

Police issued a warning to the public back in August when she'd been missing more than two weeks, and Edwards was back in custody about a week after the advisory was issued.

And she allegedly failed to report to her bail supervisor in June, prompting a similar notification.

Edwards has been charged with nine counts relating to sexual assault, assault and confinement in connection to an alleged incident in Oppenheimer Park last year.

She was first arrested in April following reports of what VPD Const. Tania Visintin previously referred to as a "heinous and violent offence."

It is alleged that a woman was held in a tent for 15 hours and repeatedly assaulted despite screams for help.

Jason Tapp has also been charged in the case police called "high profile."

The allegations have not been proven in court.