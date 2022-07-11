Woman accused of biting clerk trying to stop her from stealing charged

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with robbery in Sault Ste. Marie and is accused of biting a clerk trying to stop her, police say.

It happened at a business in the 200-block of Wellington Street West around 1 p.m. Friday, Sault police said in a news release.

The woman is accused of fleeing with several stolen items and was found by officers shortly after nearby on Brown Street.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.

The allegation has not been proven in court.

The clerk sustained minor injuries in the incident, Sault police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit told CTV News in an email.