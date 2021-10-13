Woman accused of breaking windows at 3 Chatham businesses
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
A 42-year-old Chatham woman is facing charges after police say she broke windows at three different businesses.
Chatham-Kent police responded to three businesses on Grand Avenue East in Chatham on Tuesday morning regarding broken windows.
With the assistance of video surveillance, officers say the woman responsible was identified.
The woman was arrested and charged with three counts of mischief under $5000. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing and released with a future court date of Nov. 15, 2021.
Total damage was estimated at $3,500.
