Woman accused of defrauding Ont. doulas appears in court


The main entrance to the Brantford courthouse appears in a file photo. (Nadia Matos / CTV Kitchener)

A Brantford woman charged with defrauding doulas with stories of false pregnancies appeared in court via video Tuesday morning.

Kaitlyn Braun, 24, remains in custody and the matter has been remanded to Thursday.

Braun is facing dozens of criminal charges including harassment and sexual assault.

