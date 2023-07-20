Woman accused of drunk driving in Essa Township with unusual passenger in vehicle

Provincial police arrested a suspected drunk driver with an unusual passenger.

Nottawasaga OPP says officers received a concerned call about a driver in the area of County Road 27 and Innisfil Beach Road in Essa Township late Wednesday evening.

Officers located the vehicle and charged the 47-year-old Collingwood woman with impaired driving offences.

Police say officers spotted a duck in a white basket in the front passenger seat during the arrest.

In a social media post about the incident, OPP had a little fun, writing, "Police quacked this case!"

While the vehicle was towed to an impound yard, the officers took the accused to the station, and police say the family came to pick up the duck and take it home.

The woman was eventually released and will have to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.