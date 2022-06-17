Woman accused of impaired driving blows over 4x the limit: OPP

Police arrested a driver accused of being impaired in Severn Township following a traffic complaint.

Provincial police in Orillia say they got the call Thursday night about a suspected impaired driver.

Officers on patrol stopped the vehicle on Upper Big Chute Road and said the driver registered a blood alcohol concentration of four times the legal limit.

The 40-year-old woman from Severn faces impaired driving charges.

Her vehicle was immediately impounded for seven days, and her driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.

She was released from police custody with a scheduled court appearance next month.