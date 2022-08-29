Woman accused of shoplifting at several Leamington businesses

A 44-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she was caught shoplifting from several businesses in Leamington.

On Sunday at 4:22 p.m., OPP officers responded to a shoplifting incident after being called to a business in the 200 block of Erie Street South.

Police say they found the suspect a short while later and subsequently took an individual into custody without incident.

Investigation determined that the accused attended multiple business in Leamington and left with merchandise.

As a result, the Lakeshore woman was charged with three counts of theft under $5,000.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.