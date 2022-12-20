Woman accused of speeding 146km/h in 60 zone: Dufferin OPP
Provincial police charged a woman accused of driving over double the posted limit in the Town of Mono.
According to Dufferin OPP, the 50-year-old woman from Welland was clocked speeding 146 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 zone on Highway 10 Tuesday afternoon.
The officer charged the accused with stunt driving, which comes with an immediate 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.
Stunt driving involves operating a motor vehicle in a manner that is dangerous to the public, such as performing stunts or maneuvers that are likely to cause harm to people or property.
Along with excessive speed, motorists can be charged with stunt driving for behaviours including weaving in and out of traffic or making sudden stops or turns.
Stunt driving is strictly prohibited under Ontario's Highway Traffic Act.
