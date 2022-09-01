Woman accused of stabbing hostage in Lethbridge appears in court

A woman who faces a series of charges in connection with a frightening attack on a Lethbridge legal aid worker made a brief appearance in court on Thursday.

Courtney Louise Shaw, 40, was arrested following an incident at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office on July 15.

During the incident, police say Shaw pointed a firearm, which later turned out to be an airsoft pistol, at a group of workers and threatened them.

Three of the employees of the business managed to flee, but police say Shaw forced 54-year-old Kathryn Linder into an office and barricaded the door.

After about an hour of negotiations with police, officers entered the building and arrested her.

Linder had been stabbed multiple times during the ordeal and was taken to hospital, but she has since recovered.

Shaw faces 15 charges, including attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

She appeared in Lethbridge provincial court via CCTV, but her defence counsel requested the matter to be put over until Sept. 15.