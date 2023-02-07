iHeartRadio

Woman accused of stealing trumpet worth over $5,000


Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a trumpet theft on Walker Road in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor police are looking for a female suspect after a trumpet theft at a Walker Road business.

Police say the suspect entered the business in the 1800 block of Walker Road, selected a trumpet valued at over $5,400, and left the store without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPS or Crime Stoppers.

