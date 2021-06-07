Woman airlifted after car slams into Hwy 400 median in Tay Township

One woman was airlifted to a trauma hospital after her vehicle crashed into the centre median and rolled, trapping her inside on Highway 400 in Tay Township.

Provincial police report the woman was the only person inside the vehicle when it crashed north of Quarry Road Monday around noon.

According to the OPP, the woman was extricated from the vehicle by Tay Fire Service and triaged by Simcoe County paramedics, who then took her to a Midland area hospital for treatment. She was later airlifted to a Toronto area hospital.

Police closed the southbound lanes between Port Severn and Quarry roads for the clean-up and investigation. It has since reopened.

Investigators are determining what caused the vehicle to crash into the median.

The woman's injuries are unknown at this time.