Woman airlifted after crash near Wallenstein
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
A woman in her 80s has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a crash near Wallenstein, according to Orgne Air Ambulance.
Waterloo regional police tweeted about the crash on Line 86 between Sloman Lane and Powell Road at 3:20 p.m. Friday.
Orgne said the patient was taken to Hamilton General Hospital.
Police have not yet said how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.
Meanwhile, around 9 km away, a dump truck and a combine were involved in another serious crash.
