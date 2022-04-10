Woman airlifted to hospital after Abbotsford incident, police say
A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after what police described as a domestic incident in Abbotsford Sunday morning.
In an email to CTV News, Abbotsford Police Department spokesperson Const. Paul Walker said officers were called to the 1700 block of Clearbrook Road just after 10:45 a.m. for reports of a woman in medical distress.
She was taken to hospital by air ambulance, Walker said.
"Investigators are currently on scene and are in the very early stages of this investigation attempting to piece together the events leading up to the female being injured," he added.
On Twitter, Abbotsford police said Clearbrook Road was closed in both directions between Marshall and King roads as of 12:30 p.m. The road reopened shortly before 2 p.m.
Walker said police believe there is no risk to the public, and the parties involved in the incident knew each other.
