Woman airlifted to hospital after crashing into parked semi-truck: N.S. RCMP

A woman was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County Wednesday evening.

Annapolis District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the crash on Shore Road West in Parkers Cove, N.S., around 5:35 p.m.

Police say a Volkswagen Jetta collided with a parked semi-truck and its trailer.

The driver, and only person in the Jetta, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 47-year-old Hillsburn, N.S., woman was taken to hospital by Lifeflight.

Police say no one was inside the parked semi-truck at the time of the crash.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and police say their investigation is ongoing.

