Woman airlifted to hospital after dog attack on Manitoba First Nation

A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries following a dog attack on Peguis First Nation on Sunday.

Around 12:25 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP responded to a report of an injured woman at a home on Peguis First Nation, about 180 kilometres north of Winnipeg, Man.

Police investigated and determined the woman was walking on the First Nation when she was attacked by several dogs. She eventually managed to get to a home to find help.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Peguis First Nation Chief and council said that the dogs involved in the attack were put down.

The RCMP continues to investigate.