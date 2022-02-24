Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile crashes into tree
A 60-year-old woman is in the hospital after crashing into a tree on a snowmobile in Muskoka.
Provincial police say the woman was sledding on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail D101B, in Lake of Bays, northwest of Highway 60, in the area of Oxtongue Lake on Friday morning.
Emergency crews arrived to find the victim's snowmobile had left the trail and struck a tree.
Ornge air ambulance landed at Blue Spruce Resort and flew the woman to a Toronto area hospital.
Police say she suffered life-altering injuries.
It's not clear what caused the snowmobile to leave the OFSC trail.
#HvilOPP and #OPPSAVE attended a collision where a snowmobile struck a tree on #OFSC trail D101B northwest of #OxtoungeLake, at approx. 10:40am today. Fire and EMS at scene transported the 60yo female rider with serious injuries to a location where she was airlifted by @Ornge.^gp pic.twitter.com/Ud2fUPMQTE— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 24, 2022
-
-
Three homes damaged in southeast Calgary fireA fire in southeast Calgary damaged three homes Thursday, including one that was essentially destroyed.
-
Algoma Public Health selects public health championsAlgoma Public Health has released its list of public health champions for 2021.
-
Carbon monoxide scare brings emergency crews to Stanley Park MallTwo fire trucks and three ambulances responded to an LCBO at Kitchener’s Stanley Park Mall on Thursday night after multiple people reported carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning symptoms.
-
Hike for Hospice set to return after 2 years of pandemic-induced changesHospice Victoria is ready to resume its full-scale annual fundraising walk after two years of offering self-guided walks due to pandemic restrictions.
-
Suspects break into two Uptown Waterloo businesses 30 minutes apartWaterloo regional police are investigating two break and enters that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the area of King Street and Erb Street in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Sudbury seniors knitting to help keep people warmA tight-knit group at the Red Oak Villa in Sudbury recently made a significant donation to the Samaritan Centre.
-
UBC introduces first-ever Indigenous nursing leadThe University of British Columbia has recruited Tania Dick as its first-ever Indigenous nursing lead.
-
CMHA Waterloo Wellington calls for more education on dangers of THCThe Waterloo Wellington branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is reporting the number of people seeking help for psychosis is surging following the legalization of marijuana.