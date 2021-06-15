iHeartRadio

Woman airlifted to hospital following Deerfoot Trail crash at city's southern edge

A damaged pickup truck on a flatbed truck following Tuesday morning's crash on Deerfoot Trail near 212 Avenue S.E. that sent one woman to hospital.

All lanes of Deerfoot Trail have reopened at the Dunbow Road exit following a Tuesday morning crash involving a pickup truck and a commercial vehicle towing a trailer.

Emergency crews responded to a location just south of 212 Avenue Southeast at around 6:20 a.m.

EMS officials confirm the driver of the pickup truck was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre. At the time of transport, the 28-year-old woman's injuries were considered potentially life-threatening.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not seriously injured.

The southbound lanes of Deefoot Trail were closed for several hours but reopened to traffic shortly before 9 a.m.