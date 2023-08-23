Woman airlifted to hospital following serious crash in Lunenburg County

Police in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County are investigating a head-on collision that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night.

Lunenburg District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a collision in Lake Centre around 6:30 p.m.

Police say a black Volkswagen GLI was travelling west on New Cumberland Road and a red Hyundai Kona was travelling east when they collided head-on.

The driver of the Volkswagen, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. Police say the 21-year-old woman from Mount Pleasant was later airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai, a 77-year-old woman also from Mount Pleasant, was not injured.

New Cumberland Road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

