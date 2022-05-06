Woman airlifted to hospital following single vehicle crash: Halifax RCMP

Halifax RCMP is investigating after one woman was sent to hospital following a single vehicle incident in Ship Harbour, N.S.

On Thursday, around 8 p.m., RCMP, fire and EHS, responded to Highway 7 where a Toyota Venza exited the road and crashed in a ditch.

According to police, the driver, a 42-year-old woman from Cole Harbour, N.S., was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight with serious injuries.

Highway 7 was closed for a few hours but has reopened.

RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.